Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

