Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.