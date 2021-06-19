Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,518 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sonos by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

