Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 173 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

AAP opened at $193.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.