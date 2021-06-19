Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.