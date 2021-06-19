Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 16,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,452. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

