Royal Bank of Canada Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.54.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN stock opened at C$23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$23.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.94.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.