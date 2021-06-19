Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,466.40 ($19.16). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,418.20 ($18.53), with a volume of 12,849,309 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,553.33 ($20.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,397.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

