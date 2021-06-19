Royale Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $524,774.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.