RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 10.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 9,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,048,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,621,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,932,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,490. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

