Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,253.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.