Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 142,316 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.73 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

