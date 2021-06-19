Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

