Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

