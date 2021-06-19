Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM Ltd. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

