Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hilltop by 136.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 232.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

