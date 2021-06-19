Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 139,203 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 139,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.03% of StealthGas worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.78 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

