Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,397 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Fathom worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 36.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 44.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,487,705.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,994 shares of company stock worth $2,678,142 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

