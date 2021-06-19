Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $153.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.30 million and the lowest is $152.05 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $615.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,889. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.