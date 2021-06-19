Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Update

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

