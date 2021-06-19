Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Up to $78.00

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $80.18. Safehold shares last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 123,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,476. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

