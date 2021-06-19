SafeMoon Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $13.99 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00148738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00182827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.98 or 0.00869701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,392.36 or 1.00167039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

