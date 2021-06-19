Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG opened at €24.02 ($28.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.86. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 52-week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.