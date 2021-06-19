Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,368 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.03. 22,284,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

