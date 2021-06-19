Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,351,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

