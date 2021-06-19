Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,693 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 82,064,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,109,242. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

