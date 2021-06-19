Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 35,758,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,007,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

