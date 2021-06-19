Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $107.56. 4,886,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

