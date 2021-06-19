Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.66. 23,039,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The stock has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

