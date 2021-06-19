Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

