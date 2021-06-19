Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,967.30.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

