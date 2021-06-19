Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €10.33 ($12.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.