SAP’s (SAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.27.

SAP opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

