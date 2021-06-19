SAP’s (SAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.27.
SAP opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
