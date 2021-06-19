Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 813,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,191. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72.

