Scotiabank Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$40.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINGF. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

FINGF stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

