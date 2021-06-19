Scotiabank Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of LIFZF stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

