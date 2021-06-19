Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,115 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.08 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.