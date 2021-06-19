Sei Investments Co. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.