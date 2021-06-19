Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 78.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NOVA opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.