Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,859 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

