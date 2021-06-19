Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,211. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

