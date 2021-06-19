Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,947 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.