Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $47.69 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $47.69 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00059984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.00740664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083556 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

