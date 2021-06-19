Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Update

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $137.77 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

