Semux Market Cap Reaches $256,572.72 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Semux has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $256,572.72 and $39.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000194 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016325 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

