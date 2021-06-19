Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

