Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
