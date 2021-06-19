Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.