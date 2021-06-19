Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.62. 108,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,302,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $753.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

