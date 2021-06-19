Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20. 742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.