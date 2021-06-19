SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 million-9.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 299,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,007. SG Blocks has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.